Celebrate the holidays early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July

(Source: Toledo Zoo)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Stir up your holiday spirit early with the Toledo Zoo’s Christmas in July.

The weekend event will run from July 22 to 24.

The Zoo will present a slice of its Lights WAY Before Christmas on July 22 and July 23. While the set-up will not include the entire electric spectacle, attendees will be able to enjoy a section of lights on the Zoo’s South Side while listening to holiday tunes.

Glow in the dark mini golf and a craft station will be available as well.

The ProMedica Museum of Natural History, Aquarium, Reptile House and carousel, and Nancy L. & Martin Davidson Barnyard will also be open for attendees.

A visit with Santa as well as Character Meet and Greets with Laurel’s Princess will be available Friday and Saturday.

The visit with Santa will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Meet and Greets with Snow Queen, Princess Ana, and Kristov will be available from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, and Meet and Greet with The Mean One and Cindi Loo will be available from 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

The weekend will conclude with a 56Daze Concert as part of the Music under the Stars. The outdoor concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Zoo’s historic Amphitheatre and is free to the public. Attendees can enjoy a performance from DC Taylor-Acoustic Duo in Main Plaza when the gates open at 6 p.m. The park closes at 10 p.m.

Admission for adults is $13, children ages 2 to 11 are $11, seniors ages 60 and older are $11 and zoo members are free. Parking is $10.

For more information, visit the zoo’s website.

