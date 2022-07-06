Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Couple accused of taking service dog and blackmailing owner

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.
The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – A couple in South Florida has been arrested and charged with grand theft and for stealing a service dog.

Police say Reinier Fuentes, 33, and Lilianne Dominguez, 26, texted a woman in the Florida Keys whose French bulldog, Sailor, had gone missing.

The couple demanded $1,000 for the safe return of Sailor, a service dog.

The woman called police, and the couple was arrested at a mall in Miami on Monday.

They are charged with grand theft, dealing in stolen property and more.

Sailor was not hurt and is now back with its owner.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Hornbeak
Suspect arrested in drive-by homicide on Central and Jeep Pkwy.
Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out
The Maumee River in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River
Officials say a man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at a home...
Officials: Man in custody for shooting, killing his wife in Lenawee County
One injured in shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party
20-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party

Latest News

AG Merrick Garland gives emotional remarks about Monday's mass shooting in Highland Park,...
AG Garland reflects on Highland Park mass shooting
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom...
Biden tells Brittney Griner’s wife he’s working to get her home
A young girl died in a tubing accident over the weekend, officials said.
Girl, 10, dies in tubing accident over holiday weekend, officials say
After torrential rain overnight, we'll dry out a bit tonight... then it's another round in the...
7/6: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The couple that found a young child alone at the Highland Park July 4 parade shooting describes...
Parade shooting: Couple that found child of slain parents, neighbor speak