Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify to Jan. 6 panel

The House Jan. 6 select committee wants former White House counsel Pat Cipollone to testify. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/SENATE TV/HOUSE RECORDING STUDIO)
By FARNOUSH AMIRI
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pat Cipollone, Donald Trump’s former White House counsel, is scheduled to testify Friday before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Cipollone, whose reported resistance to Trump’s schemes to overturn his 2020 election defeat has made him a long-sought and potentially revelatory witness, was subpoenaed by the select committee last week after weeks of public pressure to provide testimony to the panel.

The person briefed on the matter, who spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss private negotiations, said Cipollone agreed to appear before the committee for a private, transcribed interview.

Cipollone is said to have stridently and repeatedly warned the former president and his allies against their efforts to challenge the election, threatening to resign as Trump eyed a dramatic reshuffling atop the Justice Department.

One witness said Cipollone referred to a proposed letter making false claims about voter fraud as a “murder-suicide pact.” Another witness said Cipollone had warned her that Trump was at risk of committing “every crime imaginable.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out
Jerome Hornbeak
Suspect arrested in drive-by homicide on Central and Jeep Pkwy.
Officials say a man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at a home...
Officials: Man in custody for shooting, killing his wife in Lenawee County
The Maumee River in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River
One injured in shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party
20-year-old in critical condition after shooting at Toledo Fourth of July party

Latest News

Authorities announced the alleged plot in a news release, but did not release any additional...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
A passenger jet streaks toward a landing at Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Va, Thursday...
Air traffic control cannot handle summer travel, United Airlines says
FILE - This booking photo provided by Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, taken on Feb. 22,...
Wisconsin court: Sex trafficking can be defense for homicide
A Ukrainian serviceman looks at the rubble of a school that was destroyed some days ago during...
12 killed in Ukraine as Russia pounds rebel-claimed province