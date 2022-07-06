Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

‘I set my mind to it’: Diving 358 feet in less than 3 minutes, swimmer breaks national record

A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A diver from Hawaii has broken the USA Men’s National Freediving Record.

During the International Association for the Development of Apnea (AIDA) depth championships in the Philippines last week, Kurt Chambers completed a self-powered dive to 358 feet on a single breath of air.

The record dive took two minutes and 54 seconds.

The Kailua-Kona native is now the deepest competitive free diver in all of North America.

“At some point I went ahead and set my mind on it, even if it was kind of an ambitious goal to reach those numbers based on where I was at,” Chambers said. “I set my mind to it and ended up being successful.”

Chambers teaches freediving courses in Hawaii.

He holds 10 national records.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerome Hornbeak
Suspect arrested in drive-by homicide on Central and Jeep Pkwy.
Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out
Officials say they’ve identified Michael Mellus as a suspect in the death of 30-year-old...
DNA technology helps solve 1985 Sylvania murder case
The Maumee River in downtown Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo bike rider assaulted, thrown into the Maumee River
Officials say a man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed his wife at a home...
Officials: Man in custody for shooting, killing his wife in Lenawee County

Latest News

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
New report details missed chances to stop Uvalde shooting
Richmond's police chief said a “hero citizen” overheard a conversation indicating there was an...
Police: July 4 mass shooting thwarted in Virginia’s capital
LMH has 29 different communities.
Lucas Metropolitan Housing will open its public housing waiting list for a three-day period
FILE PHOTO - Governors in at least a dozen states have taken action this year by refusing to...
States move to protect abortion from prosecutions elsewhere