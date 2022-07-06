July 6th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Additional showers and storms are possible later this morning into early afternoon today. Extensive cloud cover and a wind off of Lake Erie will keep highs in the middle 70s (near 80 south of US 6). Despite the much cooler day, the humidity will stay very high. Highs will be in the middle 80s on Thursday with just a small chance of a stray shower or storm late day. There is a chance of rain Thursday night into early Friday. Highs on Friday will be in the low 80s. The weekend will bring sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s. Most of next week is expected to be in the low to middle 80s. 90-degree heat is not expected anytime soon.

