Local Organizations to host ‘Metro Beet’ garden tour

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local gardening organizations and enthusiasts are holding a garden tour through the Metro-Toledo region this weekend.

The Metro Beet Garden tour and is a self-guided tour through multiple community gardens and urban farms of all sizes in Toledo and the surrounding area.

Organizers say the tours will take place on Saturday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will promote the production and consumption of locally grown food and urban growers in the community

Those who participate in the tour will be provided with a list of locations that are open for touring and they can choose to visit whichever locations interest them, according to organizers. Each garden and farm could include many different features including pollinator gardens, honeybees, artwork, rain barrels and more. Locations will have a ‘Metro Beet’ sign on site on the day of the event.

Organizers say some of the farms and gardens will welcome visitors to wander through on their own while others will offer a guided tour of the site.

“I think many in the community have no idea how many urban farms and community gardens exist in our area,” says Liz Dickens, owner of Moe Urban Farm. “Those farms and gardens are providing nutrient dense food for our community, and they bring beauty to our neighborhoods. I hope that the participants on this tour are inspired to grow their own food and support other local growers.”

The 2022 Metro Beet Urban Farm and Community Garden tour is sponsored by Toledo GROWs, Ohio State University Extension, the 577 Foundation, Central State University Extension and Moe Urban Farm.

The following are the locations and descriptions of the participating sites:

