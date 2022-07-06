TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas Metropolitan Housing will open its public housing waiting list for a three-day period in just a few weeks.

The president and CEO of Lucas Metropolitan Housing Joaquin Cintron Vega said filling out the online application is easy.

He added that Lucas county has a shortage of affordable homes and apartments. LMH has 29 different communities. The current waiting list has about one thousand people on it.

The low-income public housing waiting list opens July 25th and closes July 27th.

For more information, visit LMHA’s website.

