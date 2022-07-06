Birthday Club
ProMedica lays off non-clinical positions amid financial struggles

(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica laid off some non-clinical positions, a company spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, citing significant financial challenges.

According to a statement from ProMedica, the area’s largest employer, most of the positions of people being laid off are “related to pilots and processes outside of our core businesses as well as certain corporate services.”

The company would not disclose the number of affected employees in a response to 13abc but did say those laid-off represent less than 1% of its workforce. The company cited financial struggles associated with the pandemic fallout and rising expenses.

“The recent S&P Report and Kaufman Report note that the first quarter of 2022 was the most challenging financial quarter on record for U.S. non-profit hospitals and health systems with no immediate end in sight,” the statement said.

ProMedica said the decision to lay off employees was part of an evaluation to operate more efficiently while providing high-quality care. The spokesperson said the decision was a difficult one.

“We empathize with the affected employees and are committed to assisting them through their transition,” the statement said.

It went on to add that the company’s human resources department is working with affected employees to support them during the layoffs.

