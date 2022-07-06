Birthday Club
Violent 4th of July weekend in Toledo

Violent weekend in the City of Toledo.
Violent weekend in the City of Toledo.(Source: WBTV)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over the 4th of July weekend there were 9 shootings in the City of Toledo, two of which were homicides.

Both community members and city officials are saying people should be able to celebrate a holiday without worrying about being in the middle of the City’s next shootout.

“I can remember when nothing like this ever happened. It’s very sad. I worry about people just going out doing their thing,” said Janet Beam, who started her neighborhood watch. At the watch meeting, she says people discuss how gun violence has impacted their comfort in their own communities.

" They don’t want to go anywhere, they don’t know where to go now. You can’t go to the grocery store, you can’t go to a movie, you can’t go to Parade. It’s really scary. Coming out from the virus where we were all staying home anyway, now we’re trying to get back out and they’re all these shootings,” said Beam.

At the meeting, TPD officers were present telling community members how to respond in active shooter situations, a scenario that has become all too common.

District 1 City Councilman John Hobbs III said communities need safe spaces for young people, like when he was a kid.

“When things were going on when there was trouble if a kid ran away the parent knew they were probably going to the house [community safe spaces]. We just need something like that. Not a solution again, but something where young people can go talk before they start shooting and killing,” said Councilman Hobbs. “I know it’s tough now because everyone is sensitive, and if you say something you’re worried about getting your head bit off. But I would rather have that kid or that young person. Or that young man or young woman getting it out on me, versus taking a gun and doing it to someone else.”

