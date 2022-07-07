$5000 reward offered in Ottawa Co. arson

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire that destroyed a mobile home in rural Oak Harbor Sunday was ruled an arson, and the State Fire Marshal is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Around 10 p.m. on 8300 W. Genzman Rd., firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames. Two firefighters ended up going to the hospital, one for heat exhaustion and the other a leg injury suffered while trying to extinguish the blaze.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a $5,000 reward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728.

