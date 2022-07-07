Birthday Club
7/7: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Dry Thursday, wet Friday, dry weekend
One more round of rain before a dry and sunny weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Plenty of sun for the morning will give way to increasing clouds in the second half of your Thursday, as another rainy system approaches from the west. We’ll stay on the north side of that latest low, so we’re not banking on as many constant downpours as with the past two rounds... but it’ll be wet to close out the week. The weekend will be sunny and dry with highs around 80F, returning near 90F with more humidity heading into early next week.

