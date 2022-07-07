Birthday Club
City of Toledo Parks and Youth services and partners launch ‘Let’s Get Moving’

According to the City, 'Let's Get Moving' is a 10-week program that will include guest walkers...
According to the City, ‘Let’s Get Moving’ is a 10-week program that will include guest walkers and incentives.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Parks and Youth services, along with their community partners, are launching ‘Let’s Get Moving’ on Saturday.

‘Let’s Get Moving’ is a fun, low-impact community walking program on the trails of Toledo that will begin on July 9 at 10 a.m. in Ottawa Park.

The City of Toledo says Mayor Kapszukiewicz will be joined by Karen Ranney-Wolkins, of Parks and Youth Services, Tina Williams, from the Area of Office on Aging and others to help introduce the program.

According to the City, ‘Let’s Get Moving’ is a 10-week program that will include guest walkers and incentives.

Participants can register either alone or with a team on the program’s website.

The City says ProMedica will offer free blood pressure and glucose health screenings from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The Area Office of Aging will also be helping seniors register for their Senior Farmer’s Market Nutrition Program and the Toledo Lucas County Library will be in attendance to offer free literacy materials.

For more information and to see future walk locations and dates, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

