First defendant in Bluffton officer death pleads guilty

Dante Tate
Dante Tate(Source: Medina County Jail)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The first of three men arrested in connection to the death of a Bluffton Police officer pleaded guilty Wednesday.

Dante Tate was charged with Failure to Comply and Receiving Stolen Property.

He will be sentenced August 8.

Two others, Zachary Love and Emin Johnson await their trials. Johnson is facing involuntary manslaughter, failure to comply with police, and receiving stolen property charges. Love is facing receiving stolen property and having weapons under disability charges.

42-year-old Dominic Francis was struck by the vehicle while attempting to deploy stop-sticks on the southbound I-75 exit on the east side of Bluffton on March 31.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

