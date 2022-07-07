Former BCS teacher and Luther Home worker sentenced for sex crime

OTTAWA CO., Ohio (WTVG) - Joseph Bergman, a former Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools teacher, and former van driver for the Luther Home of Mercy in Williston, was sentenced Wednesday to two years of community control, after pleading guilty to one count of gross sexual imposition.

He also must register as a tier one sex offender.

In a statement to the judge, Bergman said, “I still can’t believe I let myself get roped into that.”

He ended up taking a plea deal offered to him by Ohio attorney general Dave Yost, but Bergman was initially facing two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition for the sexual assault of a developmentally-delayed young woman.

Bergman spoke of the victim when facing the judge, stating, “Knowing the girl, great sense of humor back in high school, I never had any problems with her.”

Former students and alleged victims staged a protest outside the Ottawa County Courthouse before the sentencing began.

One woman who claims she is a victim of Bergman’s inappropriate behavior told 13abc, she is disappointed with the punishment.

“When I saw him enter the courtroom, I immediately felt like I had a weight on my chest and I couldn’t breathe. This is disgusting, I mean justice was not served today,” said the alleged victim.

