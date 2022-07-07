Health Department promotes back-to-school readiness

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is holding an event to promote required back-to-school items such as vaccines and birth certificates.

TLCHD is encouraging parents to have their children immunized now so they can avoid the back-to-school immunization rush.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 12 at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St. It will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to TLCHD, the event will include ‘Shots 4 Tots n Teens’ which is a walk-in immunization clinic for children from birth to 18 years of age. You must bring the following items in order for your child to receive services:

Child’s paper shot record

Child’s insurance card (if any)

Parent’s ID

TLCHD says all insurance plans are accepted. A $21.25 fee will be charged for those without insurance, however, TLCHD says no child will be turned away due to inability to pay. Cash, checks and credit cards are accepted.

According to TLCHD, the ‘Shots 4 Tots n Teens’ staff will ensure your child is up-to-date on their immunizations and are ready for daycare or school. There are special shot requirements for those in kindergarten, seventh grade and 12th grade. The Health Department also has COVID-19 vaccines available for those 6 months and older.

TLCHD says birth certificates will cost $25 and are only available for those who were born in Ohio.

TLCHD told 13abc that there will also be a Farmer’s Market on the Health Department’s front walk area. The Toledo Farmers’ Market staff will be there to assist those individuals who are using SNAP benefits and Produce Perks. Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program coupons and WIC Farmers’ Market coupons will also be accepted in addition to cash and credit cards.

For more information, contact Melissa Lanier at 419-213-4699 or lanierme@co.lucas.oh.us.

