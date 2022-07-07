Issac Carpenter’s family tries to set the record straight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday night, 21-year-old Issac Carpenter was found shot near the intersection of Nebraska and North Miller Street, he was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital where he died from his injuries.

“My son was murdered for no reason, he didn’t have to die like that. He didn’t have to be murdered in the street like a common dog, and treated like a dog afterward like he didn’t matter,” said Issac’s mother, Aviance Hill.

According to the family, the night Issac was killed he was helping his sister in a domestic violence situation that resulted in him losing his life. TPD has not yet confirmed that information.

”I haven’t seen my son. The last time I saw my son was Saturday afternoon when I was on my way to a party. He said, ‘mom you look pretty let me take your picture,’ and he did. That was the last time I saw my son. Then he called me and said ‘hey, where is Miara.’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I will find out. Go home.’ But I know Issac, we all know Issac did not go home,” says Hill.

The family of Issac Carpenter says that he was not the thug or gangbanger that they feel he is being portrayed to be. They say he died protecting his family, just as he had always done.

The family says they are struggling with the loss partly because they haven’t had a chance to say goodbye, and they wish TPD had done more.

”All these days! This happened on Saturday, today is Wednesday and she still hasn’t seen her child. It’s ridiculous! This is crazy! She should never have to go through this! The police didn’t do their job! They didn’t do their job! They didn’t,” says Carpenter’s grandmother, Dianna.

If anyone would like to donate to Issac’s funeral expenses, they can do so at Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union, just ask to donate to Issac Carpenter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.