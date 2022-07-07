July 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high in the middle 80s. Light rain is likely on Friday after 10am with a high near 80 degrees. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees along with low humidity. Monday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance for a few storms Monday evening into Monday night. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

