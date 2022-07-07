Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

July 7th Weather Forecast

Rain Likely Friday, Nice Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny and warm today with a high in the middle 80s. Light rain is likely on Friday after 10am with a high near 80 degrees. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to 80 degrees along with low humidity. Monday will bring more sunshine with highs in the upper 80s. There is a slim chance for a few storms Monday evening into Monday night. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the middle 80s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they’ve identified Michael Mellus as a suspect in the death of 30-year-old...
DNA technology helps solve 1985 Sylvania murder case
Jerome Hornbeak
Suspect arrested in drive-by homicide on Central and Jeep Pkwy.
Paul Anthony Escobar
Toledo man arrested after leading deputy sheriff on car chase
ProMedica lays off non-clinical positions amid financial struggles
Hundreds flee Toledo restaurant when shots ring out

Latest News

7/6: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
7/6: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast
After torrential rain overnight, we'll dry out a bit tonight... then it's another round in the...
7/6: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
After torrential rain overnight, we'll dry out a bit tonight... then it's another round in the...
7/6: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Sunny & Nice Weekend
July 6th Weather Forecast