Man convicted in Toledo arson case

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted for his role in an arson case in Toledo.

Ronnie Spence pleaded guilty to fourth-degree felony arson on Thursday. He was originally charged with aggravated arson and pleaded not guilty to that charge, later pleading guilty to the lesser charges.

Court documents said Spence shot a flare gun into the front window of a home on Western Ave. in March, sparking the fire.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on August 25. His bond $100,000 bond at no 10% was continued.

A man has been arrested for aggravated arson connected to a fire on Western Ave. (wtvg)

