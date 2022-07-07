More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local company bought one of the most recognizable sites in Perrysburg Township at the beginning of the pandemic. A number of businesses are opening in the French Quarter Square. It sits on a piece of property that’s familiar to generations.

Perrysburg Township Administrator Walt Celley said the township was fearful of what would come of the location.

“When the owners of the French Quarter announced it was closing, there was some trepidation about what would happen.”

Those questions were answered when River Rock Property Group bought the land to develop. Condado Tacos is the newest business to open its doors at French quarter square. Biggby Coffee and CycleBar are also open.

Bill Bostleman, President of the River Rock Property Group, said more businesses will be opening in the near future.

“We’ll have 15-16 lease spaces once we are finished. About 90 percent of the spaces are already leased, but they’re not all open yet. They’ll all be open in the next 6-9 months,” Bostleman said.

That list includes First Watch, BIBIBOP Asian Grill, SafeSplash Swim School. Nothing Bundt Cakes, Raising Cane’s. The Joint Chiropractic and The Peach Cobbler Factory.

“This is a premier development. I don’t think there is anything quite like it in the area. It definitely stands out. It’s eye-catching,” said Celley.

River Rock Property Group bought the site just as the pandemic was starting.

“We felt the location was so good and the area was so vibrant with Amazon and things like that nearby that it would be a success despite the pandemic,” Bostleman said.

In addition to the name, Bostleman said there are nods to the French Quarter throughout. Everything from rod iron and balconies to the design of the buildings. “It was important to us to do that. We have faux second and third stories on all the buildings. We tried to make every storefront not look like a single piece but multiple buildings, as is the case in the French Quarter.”

In an age when online shopping is a big part of the economy, Bostleman expects this to be a big draw. “It’s having destinations people want to go to. You can take your child to swim class and spend time in the restaurants and stores here. Honestly, as we come out of the pandemic it’s helping us because people are desperate to get back to some sense of normalcy and community.

Within the next year, entrance lanes from Fremont pike to French quarter square will be expanded.

