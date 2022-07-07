Birthday Club
Most Americans disappointed with how U.S. handled COVID pandemic, survey finds

By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(CNN) – Most Americans think the worst of the pandemic has passed, and many are less than impressed with how the country has dealt with it.

A survey from the Pew Research Center shows 62% of the United States, and a majority from both Republicans and Democrats, say the needs of school students from kindergarten to 12th grade weren’t prioritized properly.

Other concerns were split by political parties: 62% of the GOP say the U.S. didn’t do enough to back economic activity.

Meanwhile, 52% of Democrats say officials should have focused more on protecting vulnerable populations from the virus.

As for the White House, 43% say President Joe Biden did either a “good” or “excellent” job regarding COVID, an 11-point drop from 54% in February.

This “glass half empty” attitude looks to continue in the future.

Roughly 40% of adults say they have little to no confidence the country’s health system will be able to handle another major global health threat.

The survey is based on more than 10,000 people who were questioned in May.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

