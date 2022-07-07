Birthday Club
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were deployed as well as five members from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Monroe County Mounted Division found the body of a missing Michigan man in Berlin Township on Wednesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at 5:24 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Pointe Mouilee State Game area located at Sigler Road and U.S. Turnpike in Berlin Township to meet with the family of a missing 24-year-old male from Wayne County. The family said they located his vehicle in the parking lot.

The Sheriff’s Office’s Canine Team and Drone Aviation Unit were deployed alongside members of the Berlin Township and Estral Beach Fire Departments to search the area for the missing individual.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they suspended the search at 11:00 p.m. and resumed it at 6 a.m. on Wednesday. Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were deployed as well as five members from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division.

At around 2:40 p.m., the Mounted Division members located the individual who was found deceased.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the man.

