Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The US Coast Guard’s Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise Marina in Sandusky on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard’s Great Lakes division, they responded to a pollution threat caused by the fire.

Officials said multiple boats went up in flames. The Coast Guard said it is working with port partners to mitigate environmental impacts and to oversee the removal of the boats.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

