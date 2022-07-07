OPD searching for breaking and entering suspect

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a breaking and entering at a local business.

According to a Facebook post by Paschal, Bihn & Sons Excavating, the suspect has allegedly broken into their offices a handful of times. The post also states that the suspect had located the business’ security cameras and stole them.

OPD says if anyone has any information, they should contact Detective Stelmaszak at 419-698-7061 or jstelmaszak@oregonohio.org.

