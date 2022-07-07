Birthday Club
OPD searching for breaking and entering suspect

The post also states that the suspect had located the business' security cameras and stole them.
The post also states that the suspect had located the business’ security cameras and stole them.(Paschal, Bihn & Sons Excavating)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a breaking and entering at a local business.

According to a Facebook post by Paschal, Bihn & Sons Excavating, the suspect has allegedly broken into their offices a handful of times. The post also states that the suspect had located the business’ security cameras and stole them.

OPD says if anyone has any information, they should contact Detective Stelmaszak at 419-698-7061 or jstelmaszak@oregonohio.org.

The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a breaking and entering at a local business.(Paschal, Bihn & Sons Excavating)
The Oregon Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a breaking and entering at a local business.(Paschal, Bihn & Sons Excavating)

