Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville

The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately 9,375 for special marque shows.(HB Concerts INC.)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HB Concerts INC. and Devonshire REIT Developers have announced plans for a state of the art, open air amphitheater in Waterville.

Hunter Brucks, President and CEO of HB Concerts INC. and HBC Management LLC, and Chris Campbell, President and CEO of of Devonshire REIT hope the amphitheater will be open for operations in spring of 2023.

According to developers, the concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately 9,375 for special marque shows. The venue will have 5,200 fixed stadium style seats and 22-25 box suites.

Developers say the venue also include:

  • Lifted berm grass lawn area for General Admission seating
  • Permanent restrooms
  • Concessions and merchandise areas with easy access to and from seating
  • On-site parking for approximately 2500 cars
  • ADA access and parking

Developers tell 13abc that artists will be able to enjoy high-quality green room, catering and production offices. Arena style staging and massive portrait size video screens will allow every seat a great view and a memorable experience.

According to developers, the project, named Waterville Landing Entertainment District, will be located just off of US-24 and State Route 64 at the Waterville/Whitehouse exits.

