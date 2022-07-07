Spangler Candy and city of Bryan to create ‘Dum Dum’ water tower

BRYAN, Ohio (WTVG) - Spangler Candy Company, and Bryan Municipal Utilities have announced they are collaborating to redesign the water tower on the northwest side of Bryan and create a landmark attraction for the community.

Kirk Vashaw, CEO of Spangler Candy, presented the plan at the BPA’s public meeting on Tuesday evening. His presentation highlighted the new design for the water tower, which will feature eight large Dum-Dum lollipops surrounding the circumference of the main tank, with the legs of the tower painted white to represent lollipop sticks. The words BRYAN, OHIO will be printed in large letters down the riser pipe.

The water tower is owned by the City of Bryan, and is located on West Mulberry Street in the middle of the Spangler Candy Company campus. It is most visible from West Mulberry Street and from Paige Street in Bryan.

The tower will be painted by Eric Henn, an award-winning muralist who has been painting water towers and “super-size” murals for more than 30 years, and whose work has been featured all over the world, from Los Angeles to Australia. His awards include “Artist of the Year,” “Muralist of the Year” and “Tank of the Year”, among others.

“We are really excited for the opportunity to make this water tower an even larger asset for our community besides just holding water,” said Vashaw. “With its new design painted by a world-famous artist, it will become a new landmark for Bryan and will provide a great opportunity to promote our city.”

The BPA and Spangler anticipate that following the city’s completion of the tower’s base coat, Eric Henn will begin painting the tower design in the fall, weather permitting.

The BPA will cover the costs to prepare and add the base coat of paint for the tower, which is a project the City must do approximately every 15 years. Spangler has offered to make a $25,000 contribution toward the base coat paint and future maintenance. In addition, Spangler will cover all costs for the painting artist, including labor, expenses, and supplies.

“We are grateful to Spangler for their financial support of this project,” said Derek Schultz, Operations Manager for the Bryan Municipal Utilities. “We have been working with Spangler for a long time and we are really pleased about the results – an impressive water tower design that will benefit the community, with no additional cost to the local rate payers.”

“It has been a pleasure to work with the BPA and Bryan Municipal Utilities,” Vashaw agreed. “They all have a very clear interest in doing what is best for its rate payers and for the community as a whole.”

The new water tower design was created by Spangler in collaboration with the artist, the tower painting contractor and the BPA. The BPA officially approved the design and accepted the financial contributions by Spangler during its public meeting Tuesday.

Vashaw explained that Spangler Candy Company intends to provide a viewing platform on the company’s property for viewers and visitors to take photographs and “selfies”.

Vashaw also noted that Spangler Candy Company is presently developing Spangler Candy World, a new destination attraction for Bryan, on the east side of the downtown square. Spangler Candy World, scheduled to open in 2023, promises to attract visitors to Bryan year-round, and the newly designed water tower will enhance its impact.

“Spangler’s Basic Beliefs include a commitment to be a positive force in the communities where we do business,” Vashaw said. “This water tower will be a work of art that makes visiting and living in our community more fun.”

