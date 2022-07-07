Special needs charter school in Toledo suffers from multiple break-ins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to school authorities, on the morning of June 2nd a teacher noticed a dislodged air conditioning unit in a window at the Autism Model School on Tremainsville Road in Toledo.

They said it looked like someone pushed it into the classroom in an attempted break-in, a disturbing sign of things to come.

Over the next several days the building was broken into three more times. Someone or a group of people stole items, like cell phones & tablets.

Director of the school, Joel Vidovic, says this was the scene each morning.

“Basically equipment was thrown through windows, destroyed, it was ransacked,” he said. “Classrooms were basically turned upside down and destroyed.”

He says he was angry, then sad, now he’s looking at it in a new light.

“What we’re trying to do now is turn the corner and start to rally the light behind these bad events and turn them into something positive for the school,” he said.

The school is taking donations and with classes already starting again, that money will be matched up to 5 thousand dollars. All of it going toward repairs of a building that focuses on kids with special needs.

Vidovic says he has had a lot of questions during all of this, but now one sticks out to him the most.

“Can the community rise up to help these kids who need help and need better.”

