Suspected serial dirt bike thief sentenced following guilty plea

Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2...
Devonte Pride, 27, is wanted for failure to appear in court to face 4 felony charges in 2 separate lawsuits.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man accused of being a serial dirt bike thief was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday.

Devonte Pride plead guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle in June after failing to appear in court in May.

In July of 2021, Pride was accused of setting up test drives of dirt bikes and ATVs at random locations across Toledo and then taking off on the vehicles.

He was hospitalized after losing control of an ATV that he was pretending to buy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

