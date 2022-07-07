Suspected serial dirt bike thief sentenced following guilty plea

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A man accused of being a serial dirt bike thief was sentenced to a year in prison on Thursday.

Devonte Pride plead guilty to grand theft of a motor vehicle in June after failing to appear in court in May.

In July of 2021, Pride was accused of setting up test drives of dirt bikes and ATVs at random locations across Toledo and then taking off on the vehicles.

He was hospitalized after losing control of an ATV that he was pretending to buy.

