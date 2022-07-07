Birthday Club
‘A tragic event’ -- Detroit police officer, suspect killed in shooting

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DETROIT (WILX) - A police officer and a suspect were killed in a shooting Wednesday evening on Detroit’s west side.

“It was a tragic event,” said Detroit police chief James White. “We lost a hero today.”

According to authorities, the officer and the suspect were shot near the intersection of Joy Road and Marlowe Street just before 8 p.m.

The officer was taken to Sinai Grace Hospital for treatment, where he died from their injuries. Police confirmed the suspect in the shooting was also killed.

Michigan State Police provided K-9 units and homicide detectives to assist the Detroit Police Department at the scene.

Residents were urged to avoid the area.

Further details were not released at the time.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

