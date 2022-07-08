7/8: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Lots of green showing up on radar this afternoon, with light showers rolling through. Most evening plans should be good to go, as that rain clears slowly as the sun goes down. It’s a dry and sunny weekend with highs at or near 80F, followed by heat and humidity returning with scattered storms by Tuesday.

