Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/8: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Light rain this afternoon; dry, sunny weekend
Light showers through the afternoon, leading into a dry and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of green showing up on radar this afternoon, with light showers rolling through. Most evening plans should be good to go, as that rain clears slowly as the sun goes down. It’s a dry and sunny weekend with highs at or near 80F, followed by heat and humidity returning with scattered storms by Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

Latest News

Light showers through the afternoon, leading into a dry and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has your...
7/8: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Light Rain Today, Sunny Weekend
July 8th Weather Forecast
7/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/7/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
One more round of rain before a dry and sunny weekend. Dan Smith explains.
7/7: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast