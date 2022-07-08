Adrian grocery store stabbing suspect sentenced to life in prison

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The man who was accused of stabbing another man in an Adrian grocery store in 2020 was sentenced Friday.

Alarik Guajardo, 31, of Adrian was sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty to murdering Glen Meyers, 85, in September 2020.

Guajardo was accused of stabbing Meyers in the sporting goods section of the Adrian Meijer.

Guajardo was facing charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent.

