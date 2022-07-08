Biden calls Ohio abortion ban “extreme,” cites case of child rape victim

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - President Biden signed an executive order Friday in an effort to safeguard abortion rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision that eliminated federal protections to abortion access.

He called the Supreme Court decision that allows states to ban abortions “extreme.” The executive order aims to stop potential penalties that women seeking an abortion may face, but the order can’t restore access to abortion in states where bans have gone into effect. It instructs the DOJ and Health and Human Services to push back on attempts to limit access to abortion medication or to travel across state lines to have a procedure.

During the signing event, he said state legislatures that have restricted or banned abortions will cost lives. He singled-out Ohio’s Heartbeat Law, calling it extreme for criminalizing abortion providers and failing to include any exceptions for rape and incest. Biden pointed to an incident involving a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio who reportedly had to travel to Indiana to receive an abortion. It’s unclear where exactly the Ohio girl was from.

“This isn’t some imagined horror, it’s already happening,” Biden said. “10-years-old, raped, six-weeks pregnant. Already traumatized then forced to travel to another state. Imagine being that little girl. 10-years-old.”

He went on to say he can’t think of anything more extreme.

“Does anyone believe that it’s Ohio majority view that that should not be able to be dealt with? Or in any other state in the nation? A 10-year-old girl should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s child?”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called the girl’s rape a “tragedy” but didn’t address that the Heartbeat Law stopped her from getting an abortion in her home state, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

“This is a horrible, horrible tragedy for a 10-year-old to be assaulted, for a 10-year-old to be raped,” DeWine said Wednesday. “As a father and as a grandfather, it’s just gut-wrenching to even think about it.”

DeWine went on to say the rapist should be picked up and locked up forever.

Meantime, Ohio Right to Life, a pro-life organization, said Friday that Biden’s executive order is a publicity stunt.

“No state can prohibit interstate travel for any reason yet this order requires the federal government to fight a law that does not exist. Every law student know that that the interstate commerce clause in our Constitution already protects travel across state lines,” a statement from the organization said.

