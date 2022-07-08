Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

California will make its own low-cost insulin, governor announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2022.(Rich Pedroncelli | AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - California is socializing insulin production.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday the state will start manufacturing its own insulin.

California will allocate $100 million to the project. Half of that money will be used to develop low-cost insulin products. The other half is to be used to build a manufacturing facility in the state.

“Nothing epitomized market failures more than the price of insulin,” Newsom said. “Many Americans spend $300 to $500 per month for this life-saving drug. California is now taking matters into our own hands.”

It’s unclear when the state-funded insulin will be available to consumers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

Latest News

Raiders hire Sandra Douglass Morgan as the first Black woman team president in NFL history.
Raiders hire 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
Imagine It! - Cartesian Diver - July 8th, 2022