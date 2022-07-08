Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

DOE funds Toledo project to expand clean energy industry

Jennifer Granholm
Jennifer Granholm(CITRIS and the Banatao Institute / Department of Energy via MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded millions in funding in an effort to help residents weatherize their homes and increase energy efficiency.

The DOE awarded more than $1.9 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. It’s a regional hub that would train Weatherization Assistance Program providers and contractors.

It’s part of a larger effort to expand the clean energy industry in northern Ohio.

“The specific innovation is the collocated areas of study concentrated in one facility: weatherization methodologies coupled with lead hazard mitigation, WAP and other healthy homes topics,” a summary from the DOE said of the initiative.

The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, said the new funding for the Weatherization Assistance Program will help Americans keep money in their pockets and develop the clean energy workforce.

“Weatherization is a great way to save hundreds of dollars on energy bills, but unfortunately aging electrical systems and structural complications keep homes in disrepair locked out of this money saving benefit,” Granholm said in a statement.

The DOE said this project is one of many funded through the Biden administration’s new infrastructure law that can create good paying jobs, support workforce development and retention, and help service providers leverage innovative technologies in energy retrofits.

The funding is intended to focus on weatherizing homes in historically disadvantaged communities.

The federal Weatherization Assistance Program has been working with Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo for nearly 40 years.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

Latest News

Alarik Guajardo, 31, of Adrian was sentenced to life in prison after he plead guilty to...
Adrian grocery store stabbing suspect sentenced to life in prison
The ride will take place on Sunday, July 17 with the ride starting and ending at the American...
Second annual Anthony Dia Memorial Ride happening this month
They make over 60 different products with all that lavender, including cleaning supplies, hair...
Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan
Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an...
Nature’s Nursery to hold nature photo contest