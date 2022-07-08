Birthday Club
Girl Scout fundraiser brings flocks of flamingos to Ingham County

By WILX News 10
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:49 PM EDT
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - In Ingham County, some Girl Scouts have come up with a birdiful way to reach their fundraising goals.

For a donation, you can fill someone’s yard with plastic yard flamingos. Troops 306-00 and 305-90 are going for their gold projects and also planning some trips. You can send a flock of flamingos for a birthday, a retirement or just to bring smiles to people’s faces, like they did Friday at the Jefferson Senior Center.

To schedule your own flock, reach out to the Mason Girl Scouts here.

More: Community news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

