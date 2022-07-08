Birthday Club
July 8th Weather Forecast

Light Rain Today, Sunny Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 5:04 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with light rain likely. Highs will be around 80 degrees. The weekend will be sunny with low humidity. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80. Monday and Tuesday will be humid and hotter with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Tuesday, otherwise the rest of next week will be sunny and calm. Highs will be in the middle 80s next Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain Likely Friday, Nice Weekend
July 7th Weather Forecast