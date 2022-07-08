Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan

MILAN, Michigan (WTVG) - It’s going to be a beautiful weekend across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, so how about enjoying it at a lavender festival?

Walking around the farm, it almost looks like something out of a movie. The beautiful fields of purple and the aroma of lavender fills the air just outside of Milan, Michigan.

“This is our 5th Annual Lavender Harvest Festival. And really, it’s a total lavender experience,” said Joe Pusta, Owner of Lavender Lane. “So on the farm here we grow over 6 acres of lavender, about 15 different varieties in purple and white.”

They make over 60 different products with all that lavender, including cleaning supplies, hair and body products, essential oils and much more.

“Lavender, with its therapeutic properties of being relaxing and helping with depression and the aroma therapy aspect,” explained Pusta. “So many people just love the scent. It’s probably the most popular natural essential oil in the world.”

With mid-July being the peak of lavender season, you can pick your own bouquet with help from the staff. The festival will also have live music, along with over 40 vendors selling arts, crafts and food… with lavender options of course.

“We have certain vendors here that will have lavender cookies,” Pusta told us. “We also sell our lavender simple syrup. So, when people get their lavender lemonade here, which will be available at the entrance, you’ll be able to also purchase the simple syrup there.”

The festival itself runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the cost is $8 before noon and $5 after. You’ll need cash to pay for admission, and kids 10 and under are free. The festival is only for one day, but the memories and the lavender itself will last.

“Unlike most flowers that you just toss away after a week because they go bad, lavender never goes bad,” added Pusta.

Influencers will be delighted to know that you can take as many photos as you’d like with your cell phone, but any professional photography has to be booked in advance. To learn more about how to reserve a spot for a photoshoot, and for information about their store in downtown Milan, click here.

