Man in custody after barricading himself and two others in a Toledo apartment

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is in custody after he barricaded himself and two others inside a Toledo apartment Friday morning.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. at Maplecreek Apartments located at 5553 Lewis Ave.

Officials say they received a call that a man was allegedly assaulting his girlfriend and waving a gun around. The girlfriend’s son made the call.

Police say they treated it as a hostage situation and started negotiations with the man that lasted for several hours. Police were able to get the son to come out of the apartment and later took the man into custody.

According to officials, no injuries were reported.

Toledo Police, SWAT and Toledo Fire and Rescue were all on the scene and the situation was cleared up just before 4:30 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.