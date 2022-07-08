Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The man who killed his wife in Lenawee County on July 4 is facing multiple charges.

According to the Raisin Township Police Department, Michael Lee Allison, 44, is facing an open murder charge and a felony firearm charge. Allison is currently being held at the Lenawee County Jail on a $10 million dollar bond.

Raisin Twp. Police say that on July 4, they were dispatched to the 2900 block of Gady Rd around 6:45 p.m. for a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they were flagged down by a motorist who said there was a woman lying in the ditch and a man near her with a gun.

According to police, they were able to talk the man, Allison, into putting the weapon down and was immediately taken into custody.

Police say the victim was Allison’s wife, Nicole Allison, 27. During an investigation, police found out that a domestic dispute had taken place inside the Allison residence when Nicole Allison attempted to flee the area to get help. According to police, Nicole was confronted by her husband outside where he shot and killed her.

