Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - The man who killed his wife in Lenawee County on July 4 is facing multiple charges.

According to the Raisin Township Police Department, Michael Lee Allison, 44, is facing an open murder charge and a felony firearm charge. Allison is currently being held at the Lenawee County Jail on a $10 million dollar bond.

Raisin Twp. Police say that on July 4, they were dispatched to the 2900 block of Gady Rd around 6:45 p.m. for a shots fired complaint. When police arrived, they said they were flagged down by a motorist who said there was a woman lying in the ditch and a man near her with a gun.

According to police, they were able to talk the man, Allison, into putting the weapon down and was immediately taken into custody.

Police say the victim was Allison’s wife, Nicole Allison, 27. During an investigation, police found out that a domestic dispute had taken place inside the Allison residence when Nicole Allison attempted to flee the area to get help. According to police, Nicole was confronted by her husband outside where he shot and killed her.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead
Detroit police release name of officer killed in shooting, suspect also dead

Latest News

Imagine It! - Cartesian Diver - July 8th, 2022
Hayes barricaded himself and a 10-year-old child inside a Toledo apartment Friday morning.
Man in custody after barricading himself and a child in Toledo apartment
July 8th Weather Forecast
July 8th Weather Forecast
Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.
Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot