Maumee Bay bacteria advisory lifted

Bacteria levels up in Maumee Bay State Park
Bacteria levels up in Maumee Bay State Park(Derek Witt)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bacteria Contamination Advisory for Maumee Bay State Park has been lifted.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the latest advisory was issued Wednesday and lifted on Friday morning. The department’s Ohio Beach Water Quality & Advisory system said it was lifting the bacteria contamination advisory based on the latest predictive model.

An earlier bacteria advisory was issued on June 21 and lasted through June 29.

A Bacteria Contamination Advisory is posted when the level of bacteria in the water has reached levels that are unsafe and could make you sick. Children, the elderly and anyone in poor health or who have weakened immune systems are advised not to swim under the advisories.

You can find an interactive map of beaches with water quality advisories here.

