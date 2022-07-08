Birthday Club
Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.

According to the Maumee Police Department, officers responded to a call for multiple shots fired in the 1700 block of Toll Gate Dr. around 10:45 p.m.

Officers confirmed there were multiple shell casings in the hotel parking lot, however, there is currently no evidence of anyone shot or injured.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

