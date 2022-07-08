Michigan’s newest resident is the US Secretary of Transportation

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg, will be a Michigander by the fall. Buttigieg is officially becoming a Michigan resident, moving into the home he and his husband purchased in Traverse City.

Thursday, he announced he’s changed his residency from Indiana to the mitten state, where he plans to vote this fall.

Sources say the move is for family reasons, as Buttigieg’s husband’s family lives in Traverse City.

A former mayor of South Bend and military officer, Secretary Buttigieg was nominated for his position by President Biden in 2020. His nomination was confirmed in early 2021, making him the youngest Secretary of Transportation in U.S. history at the age of 38.

