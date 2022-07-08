Nature’s Nursery to hold nature photo contest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s nursery is giving photographers the opportunity to gain exposure while competing in a fun photo contest that’ll help raise funds for nature.

Nature’s Nursery photo contest is for any professional photographer, dabbling hobbyists or anyone who loves to capture nature in still photos. Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an online auction. This allows the playing field among the photographers to be leveled leaving the beauty in each photo to be in the eye of the bidder.

“This is the second year for this photo contest and auction and it’s such a fun way for photographers to share their talents for a great cause,” said Allison Schroeder, Nature’s Nursery Executive Director. “Last year we raised over $2,600 and we are hoping to bring in closer to $4,000 this year.”

According to NN, contest participants can register online and submit up to three 8x10 photos before July 31. Each submission will be auctioned off online between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. The photographer who takes the winning photo will receive a $200 Amazon Gift Card and will also be featured in the new Nature’s Nursery public education center.

“Nature’s Nursery works hard to protect local wildlife and natural habitats,” said Schroeder. “As a non profit, these types of fundraisers are essential to our operations and it’s always a bonus when we can engage and support other nature enthusiasts.”

Nature’s Nursery says that photographers of all abilities are encouraged to participate and all types of nature subject will be welcomed in the contest.

For more information on the contest, click here, or contact email aschroeder@natures-nursery.org.

