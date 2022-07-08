Oldest WWII veteran in Sandusky County still carving out time for his favorite hobby

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The year was 1922. King Tut’s tomb was discovered, Warren G. Harding was President of the United States, and Tony Picciuto was born.

Tony lives in Gibsonburg. He is the oldest World War II vet in all of Sandusky County. He says his longevity is due in large part to a hobby he picked up in his 80s.

Tony was born on July 28, 1922, and he says woodworking is a big part of what keeps him going in his golden years. Tony makes pocket crosses and a lot of them.

“I’ve been averaging about 50 a week, sometimes it’s a little more, sometimes it’s a little less,” Picciuto said. “It takes me about 2 hours to make 10 of them. If I get tired, I go in in the house and take a break for 15-20 minutes.”

He’s made tens of thousands of crosses in the last 12 years.

“I mark on a board, cut them out on the saw, and then sand the edges with a belt sander. Then I go in the house to finish and do more sanding. After that, I put on a coat of polyurethane and put them up on some nails to dry.”

The crosses have been given to friends, family members, churches and strangers. They’ve made their way all over the country and around the world.

“When I’m making crosses, the world goes by. I don’t think about my problems or anyone else’s problems. It keeps me going.”

Tony served in the U.S. Army for just over three years.

“I was inducted at Camp Perry. Then I went to Utah, Fort Knox, and then overseas.”

After his service, Tony came home to Gibsonburg. He still lives in the house where he and his wife Martha raised their five children. Tina Santiago is the youngest of the kids.

“He does his own laundry, he cooks for himself, he does most of the cleaning,” Santiago said. “He is sharp as a tack. He’s one of the most humble and inspirational people you’ll lever meet.”

Tina says her dad has a few simple mottos he lives by.

“One of his favorite things to say is keep moving, and that’s exactly what he does. Another one of his favorites is live and let live,” Santiago said.

So far, Tony has made more than 28,000 crosses. His goal is to hit 30,000.

“When I hand out crosses people really love them, so I am spreading love not hate. That is important in this world.”

The world could certainly use more people like Tony Picciuto.

Tony shared a couple of his secrets to a long life with us. For starters, he says it’s good genes and everything in moderation. He also said a glass of red wine a day helps.

Cheers to a happy 100th birthday, Tony!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.