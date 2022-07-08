Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Park outdoors: Ford expands recall for possible engine fires

Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of...
Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is expanding a recall of SUVs and telling owners to park them outside after a series of engine fires that can happen even when the ignitions are off.

In May, Ford recalled about 39,000 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs in the U.S. and told owners to park them outdoors and away from buildings.

On Friday the company expanded that recall to cover more than 66,000 SUVs from the 2021 model year after getting reports of five more fires.

The company also announced Friday that it’s recalling another 100,000 SUVs in the U.S. for a different problem that also causes engine fires.

The other recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs as well as some Ford Maverick small pickups.

Owners can check for recalls by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

Latest News

Pat Cipollone, the former White House counsel under President Donald Trump, arrives at an...
Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel
President Joe Biden gave remarks on protecting access to reproductive health care services and...
Biden signs order on abortion access after high court ruling
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated while giving speech
President Joe Biden signed the order focusing on reproductive health care in the wake of a...
Biden: Executive order protects access to health services
The ride will take place on Sunday, July 17 with the ride starting and ending at the American...
Second annual Anthony Dia Memorial Ride happening this month