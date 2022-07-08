Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo

A conservative political group, Americans for Prosperity, offered gas at $2.38/gallon at the...
A conservative political group, Americans for Prosperity, offered gas at $2.38/gallon at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne on Friday for two hours.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A conservative political advocacy group held an event in Toledo on Friday to offer discounted gas.

Americans for Prosperity held an event at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne Rd. in Toledo Friday morning offering gas at $2.38/gallon for two hours. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., customers had the chance to purchase gas at the 2021 average prices for regular gas.

The organization, founded and funded by right-wing advocates Charles and David Koch, said the event was an effort to highlight policies that contribute to high gas prices as part of it’s “True Cost of Washington” campaign.

Since January 2021, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, gas prices have skyrocketed from many factors including the ongoing war in Ukraine and an increase in demand from a return to pre-pandemic life for many.

The event offered relief at the pump to around 200 drivers. A local food truck owner tells 13abc high gas prices have limited her business and what she’s able to do. She said she usually pays well over $100 every time she goes to fill up.

“That’s just for the vehicle alone, not for the generators or gas cans,” said Sherry McCraver, owner of McCraver’s BBQ food truck.

Today, she paid less than $30.

“It helped a lot, it really did,” McCraver said. “It made it worth getting out that bed.”

The organization also has another event scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in Bowling Green. The group is offering free gyros at South Side 6 on Main Street while supplies last.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

Latest News

Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an...
Nature’s Nursery to hold nature photo contest
Allison is facing charges after shooting and killing his wife in Raisin Township.
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County
Imagine It! - Cartesian Diver - July 8th, 2022
Hayes barricaded himself and a 10-year-old child inside a Toledo apartment Friday morning.
Man in custody after barricading himself and a child in Toledo apartment