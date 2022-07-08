Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A conservative political advocacy group held an event in Toledo on Friday to offer discounted gas.

Americans for Prosperity held an event at the Stop & Go in the 800 block of Byrne Rd. in Toledo Friday morning offering gas at $2.38/gallon for two hours. From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., customers had the chance to purchase gas at the 2021 average prices for regular gas.

The organization, founded and funded by right-wing advocates Charles and David Koch, said the event was an effort to highlight policies that contribute to high gas prices as part of it’s “True Cost of Washington” campaign.

Since January 2021, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, gas prices have skyrocketed from many factors including the ongoing war in Ukraine and an increase in demand from a return to pre-pandemic life for many.

The event offered relief at the pump to around 200 drivers. A local food truck owner tells 13abc high gas prices have limited her business and what she’s able to do. She said she usually pays well over $100 every time she goes to fill up.

“That’s just for the vehicle alone, not for the generators or gas cans,” said Sherry McCraver, owner of McCraver’s BBQ food truck.

Today, she paid less than $30.

“It helped a lot, it really did,” McCraver said. “It made it worth getting out that bed.”

The organization also has another event scheduled for 11:00 a.m. in Bowling Green. The group is offering free gyros at South Side 6 on Main Street while supplies last.

