Reports: Feces sent to Ohio Republican state senators through mail

(ohio.org)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Federal investigators are working to figure out who sent feces though the mail to Ohio’s GOP state senators.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the statehouse and local post offices intercepted the poop packages before any of them reached Ohio’s 25 Republican state senators. The newspaper reports the U.S. Postal Inspector is investigating the incident as a federal crime.

It’s unknown what may have motivated the person or people to send the feces-filled mail. The Dispatch reports the packages were sent almost a week ago from a Cleveland post office.

According to Cincinnati’s ABC affiliate, a Senate GOP spokesperson said they assume the packages contained human feces, and that the packages were only sent to Republican state senators and not the representatives.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been notified.

