Second annual Anthony Dia Memorial Ride happening this month

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding the second annual Anthony Dia Memorial Ride later this month.

The ride will take place on Sunday, July 17 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion Post 587 located at 2020 W. Alexis Rd. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m.

According to organizers, the cost to participate in the event is $25 per rider and $35 with a passenger. Breakfast will be available for $6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well as an after ride dinner for $9, which is included in the ride.

Organizers say the proceeds will be divided between officer Dominic Francis’ family (the fallen officer from Bluffton) and the rest will be put into the Anthony Dia Memorial Scholarship Fund to help officers better their careers.

To learn more or to make a donation, click here, or contact Deputy Shaun Taylor at 419-921-6594 or staylor@ashlandcountysheriff.org.

