Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Second annual Anthony Dia Memorial Ride happening this month

The ride will take place on Sunday, July 17 with the ride starting and ending at the American...
The ride will take place on Sunday, July 17 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion Post 587.(Alexis Means)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is holding the second annual Anthony Dia Memorial Ride later this month.

The ride will take place on Sunday, July 17 with the ride starting and ending at the American Legion Post 587 located at 2020 W. Alexis Rd. Registration starts at 9 a.m. and the ride will begin at 11 a.m.

According to organizers, the cost to participate in the event is $25 per rider and $35 with a passenger. Breakfast will be available for $6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. as well as an after ride dinner for $9, which is included in the ride.

Organizers say the proceeds will be divided between officer Dominic Francis’ family (the fallen officer from Bluffton) and the rest will be put into the Anthony Dia Memorial Scholarship Fund to help officers better their careers.

To learn more or to make a donation, click here, or contact Deputy Shaun Taylor at 419-921-6594 or staylor@ashlandcountysheriff.org.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township
Montpelier Police say they're investigating the case of a missing teen they believe may be a...
Local agencies searching for teen police believe is human trafficking victim
The Perrysburg shopping center is at the site of the former French Quarter Hotel
More new businesses opening at French Quarter Square
The concert venue will operate at 7,500 capacity with the capability of reaching approximately...
Plans announced for state of the art amphitheater in Waterville
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky

Latest News

They make over 60 different products with all that lavender, including cleaning supplies, hair...
Lavender Harvest Festival is this Saturday in Milan
Nature’s Nursery says the winning photo will be whichever one sells for the most money in an...
Nature’s Nursery to hold nature photo contest
A conservative political group, Americans for Prosperity, offered gas at $2.38/gallon at the...
Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo
Allison is facing charges after shooting and killing his wife in Raisin Township.
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County