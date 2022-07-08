Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say they’ve identified Michael Mellus as a suspect in the death of 30-year-old...
DNA technology helps solve 1985 Sylvania murder case
Jerome Hornbeak
Suspect arrested in drive-by homicide on Central and Jeep Pkwy.
Paul Anthony Escobar
Toledo man arrested after leading deputy sheriff on car chase
ProMedica lays off non-clinical positions amid financial struggles
Due to the rough terrain, four members of the Mounted Division from the Sheriff’s Office were...
Mounted Division finds body of missing Michigan man in Berlin Township

Latest News

FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe apparently shot, in heart failure
Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.
Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
7/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/7/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast