7/9: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid-50s. SUNDAY: Sunny and beautiful with highs in the low to mid-80s; mid-70s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows around 60. MONDAY: Increasing clouds and humid with highs in the low 90s. A few scattered t-storms possible Monday night with lows around 70. EXTENDED: A shower or t-storm may linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise clearing skies and decreasing humidity that day with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s; a stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Mainly sunny Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid-80s Thursday, upper 80s Friday, and around 90 Saturday.

