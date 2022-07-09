Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

7/9: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

Sunday will be beautiful, then getting warm and muggy again Monday.
7/9: Derek's Saturday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Clear and cool with lows in the mid-50s. SUNDAY: Sunny and beautiful with highs in the low to mid-80s; mid-70s near Lake Erie. SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with lows around 60. MONDAY: Increasing clouds and humid with highs in the low 90s. A few scattered t-storms possible Monday night with lows around 70. EXTENDED: A shower or t-storm may linger into Tuesday morning, otherwise clearing skies and decreasing humidity that day with highs in the upper 80s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s; a stray afternoon shower can’t be ruled out. Mainly sunny Thursday through Saturday with highs in the mid-80s Thursday, upper 80s Friday, and around 90 Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple shots were fired in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn on Thursday.
Maumee Police investigate shots fired incident in hotel parking lot
Hayes barricaded himself and a 10-year-old child inside a Toledo apartment Friday morning.
TPD: Man in custody after barricading himself and a child in Toledo apartment
The US Coast Guard's Toledo Marine Safety Unit responded to a massive fire at the Son Rise...
Multiple boats go up in flames in Sandusky
A conservative political group, Americans for Prosperity, offered gas at $2.38/gallon at the...
Political group offers discounted gas in Toledo
Allison is facing charges after shooting and killing his wife in Raisin Township.
Man facing multiple charges after allegedly killing his wife in Lenawee County

Latest News

July 9, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
July 9, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
Gorgeous weather for the weekend!
July 9, 2022: Heather’s Saturday AM Forecast
7/8/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
7/8/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
Light showers through the afternoon, leading into a dry and sunny weekend. Dan Smith has your...
7/8: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast