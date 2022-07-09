Another shipment of baby formula, July 10 & 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The White House announces its sixteenth Operation Fly Formula.

The Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will facilitate air shipment of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino and Alfamino Junior formula on July 10 and 11.

Nestlé Health Science amino acid-based formula will be flown to the John F. Kennedy airport in New York from Switzerland.

There will be approximately 100,000 pounds of the formula which is equivalent to over 1 million eight-ounce bottles.

The product is designed for children with cow’s milk protein allergies, and it will be distributed primarily to hospitals and home health care providers.

In May, the Food and Drug Administration announced that they are exercising enforcement discretion so that Nestlé can export additional infant formula into the United States.

Over time, Nestlé plans to bring approximately 42 million eight-ounce bottle equivalents into the U.S. market.

President Biden launched the mission to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting it onto store’s shelves as soon as possible.

Further details can be found at whitehouse.gov/formula.

